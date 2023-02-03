Hunter Biden’s lawyers call for criminal investigation into figures involved in documenting his laptop

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Hunter Biden’s legal team has requested federal and state criminal investigations into individuals associated with the contents of his infamous laptop, which first gained attention in October 2020. In letters sent to the Department of Justice, the Delaware attorney general, and the IRS, Hunter Biden’s lawyers admitted the laptop does indeed belong to Hunter Biden.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair shop where the laptop was dropped off in 2019, attempted to contact Mr. Biden for months to return the laptop and then alerted the FBI of its contents. He is also said to have made a copy of the laptop and given it to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert J. Costello.

Federal authorities took possession of the laptop in December 2019. In the letter, Hunter Biden’s legal team asked for an investigation into the individuals involved, including Isaac, Giuliani, Costello, Steve Bannon, ex-Trump aide Garrett Ziegler, Bannon associate Jack Maxey, and cyber analytics firm executive Yaacov Apelbaum.

The lawyers claimed that “there is considerable reason to believe” that these individuals “violated various federal laws in accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or disseminating Mr. Biden’s personal computer data.”

The letter acknowledged that it was “not a common thing for a private person and his counsel to seek someone else being investigated” but asserted that “the actions and motives here require it.”

In addition to the letters, Hunter Biden’s legal team also sent a cease and desist to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, demanding a retraction of a segment he broadcasted on the laptop.

As reported by CNN, the letter called the segment “false and defamatory” and claimed it was “part of a coordinated disinformation campaign” against Hunter Biden.