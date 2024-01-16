Hypocrisy: Influential global leaders flock to WEF by private jet

E-transfer (Canada):

The Rebel News team is on the ground in Davos, Switzerland as this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) officially gets underway.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant travelled to a nearby private airport to highlight WEF attendees' tendency to not always practice what they preach. While the influential global leaders tell the masses to do everything they can to reduce their carbon footprints, the wealthy and powerful continue to travel by private jet.

Speaking about some of the VVIPs attending the event, Levant said, "Let me tell you, they don't bother with going on to turn-ey, car-sick Swiss Alps roads, they fly private jets to this private airstrip about an hour and 15 minutes away from Davos."

"And then many of them take a helicopter from here for that last leg of the journey. God forbid they share the highway with the peasants."

Levant added, "They'll dine on the finest Wagyu steaks and Kobe beef while telling you to 'eat ze bugs.'"

Discussing a conversation he had with a staff member at the private airport, Levant said, "One of the airport staff came up to me and just chatted with me and said that during the WEF week they get 150 flights a day of private jets through this airport alone."

For all of our on-the-ground reporting from Davos and to support our independent journalism, check in daily at WEFReports.com.