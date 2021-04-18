“I don't care about the vaccine” Lindsay Shepherd | Andrew Says #19

Lindsay Shepherd is a cultural commentator with True North, who sprung into the spotlight in 2017 when she dared to show a clip of Jordan Peterson in a university class.

She's also the author of the new book Diversity and Exclusion: Confronting the Campus Free Speech Crisis.

Now, after a year's worth of lockdowns, Shepherd is ready to showcase her book along with her strong opinions against government shutdowns, nonsensical mask rules (such as masking two year olds) and the overwhelming push by the government to usher out vaccines to the public, often squabbled over by politicians.

Exclusive to RebelNews+ subscribers, Shepherd fills Andrew in on which politicians she supports, why she's disappointed in the Conservative Party of Canada, and what type of feedback she gets from viewers.

To receive a 10 per cent discount at www.RebelNewsStore.com, use promo code ANDREW10 at checkout.

For previous episodes of Andrew Says, click the following: