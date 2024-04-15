Illegal immigrants thank Biden as overwhelmed San Diego facility releases nearly 2,000

Illegal immigrants crossing the southern border have a message for President Joe Biden: "Thank you." The president's lax border policies have kept the U.S.-Mexico border wide open, allowing illegal aliens to enter the United States with ease.

In San Diego, an overburdened immigrant processing facility recently released nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants into the country after reporting that the center is operating at 245% capacity, Townhall reported.

The facilities, designed to hold only 750 illegal immigrants, have been pushed to their limits. As Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) dropped off the released individuals in the nation's interior, some illegal aliens were heard yelling, "Thank you, America, thank you, American president."

The immigrants, reportedly from various countries including China, India, Egypt, Jordan, Mauritania, and Colombia, were transported by bus into the United States.

Since September, more than 125,000 illegal immigrants have been released onto the streets of San Diego due to the shelter's 72-hour maximum hold policy and the massive influx of aliens arriving at the southern border.

Manny Bayon, National Border Patrol Council president for the San Diego Sector, expressed concern about the lack of background information on immigrants from countries that do not cooperate with the United States, stating, "You have to keep in mind that we only know what we have in our databases, but when they're coming from other countries if the United States doesn't have cooperation we don't know what their background is in their country."

Border Patrol agents are struggling to keep up with the record-breaking number of illegal aliens arriving at the border, resulting in CBP's inability to properly vet everyone before releasing them into the U.S. with court dates. California, under the leadership of Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, has declared itself a "sanctuary state" and has provided incentives such as free health care to the thousands of illegal immigrants arriving.

As one of the main entry points for illegal immigrants, California has processed nearly 81,000 aliens at the San Diego Migrant Welcome Center since October.