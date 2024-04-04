Illegal Mexican migrant charged in Ohio homicide case
Butler County Sheriff highlights immigration enforcement concerns and the public safety risks posed by undocumented immigrants.
An illegal immigrant from Mexico, who had been previously deported multiple times from the United States, was arrested in Hamilton, Ohio on murder charges after a body found in an alley was determined to be a homicide case.
Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, faces charges including aggravated murder, using weapons while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs, and obstructing official business. Hamilton police encountered and arrested Garcia-Gutierrez last month on unrelated charges, two days after the alleged murder took place, reports the Daily Wire.
"It just so happens we ran into him and had an encounter with him," Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit stated. "Unbeknownst to us he had committed this murder."
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a detainer request for Garcia-Gutierrez to facilitate his deportation if he is released from custody.
At a press conference last week, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones emphasized the public safety risks posed by undocumented immigrants like Garcia-Gutierrez. The Butler County Sheriff's Office stated that Garcia-Gutierrez "has been deported seven times and he has been in our jail 11 times using seven different names and three different dates of birth."
Sheriff Jones displayed mugshots of Garcia-Gutierrez taken over the years and posters depicting President Joe Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador alongside the words "Border Crisis." He also showed an image from a recent incident at the southern border involving migrants breaching barriers and assaulting Texas National Guard soldiers.
Jones claimed his county has seen approximately 1,000 undocumented immigrants face state and local charges since President Biden took office, underscoring his concerns about immigration enforcement.
For Immediate Release... April 3, 2024— Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) April 3, 2024
Illegal Immigrant Charged with Murder
Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, age 46, of Mexico has been charged with Aggravated Murder a felony of the 1st degree by the… pic.twitter.com/cTIov8PnOM
