'I'm in it for the long haul, they can throw whatever they want at me'

Justin Trudeau has officially invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the ongoing trucker convoy in the city of Ottawa. Truckers who are a part of the convoy are now faced with the threat of having their bank accounts frozen and having their drivers/commercial licenses pulled for simply protesting COVID-19 mandates.

As of right now, we have personally seen no arrests made in relation to the Emergencies Act. We have seen over the past two days; notices being handed out by the Ottawa police service telling the truckers convoy to leave the area with threats of arrest. This is an ongoing story, and we are going to be following it very closely to bring you guys the other side of the story.

Rebel News has been on the ground in Ottawa covering the trucker’s convoy since the 28th of January. We are showing you exactly what is happening and will be following the story closely for further updates. If you want to check out all our coverage regarding the trucker’s convoy, please visit ConvoyReports.com. Through that same website, please consider donating to support our independent journalism.

Protests Canada COVID Vaccines News Analysis Convoy Reports
