'I'm in it for the long haul, they can throw whatever they want at me'

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Justin Trudeau has officially invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the ongoing trucker convoy in the city of Ottawa. Truckers who are a part of the convoy are now faced with the threat of having their bank accounts frozen and having their drivers/commercial licenses pulled for simply protesting COVID-19 mandates.

.@OttawaPolice are handing out notices to truckers. “You must leave the area now”.



Listen to this truckers experience getting the notice earlier today. https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/OKvWcawUNU — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 16, 2022

As of right now, we have personally seen no arrests made in relation to the Emergencies Act. We have seen over the past two days; notices being handed out by the Ottawa police service telling the truckers convoy to leave the area with threats of arrest. This is an ongoing story, and we are going to be following it very closely to bring you guys the other side of the story.

From what I can see on the ground, no truckers have left despite the notices being handed out by the @OttawaPolice telling them they must leave the area. https://t.co/8hpC70IGBa pic.twitter.com/N4MJY6bjSO — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 16, 2022

Rebel News has been on the ground in Ottawa covering the trucker’s convoy since the 28th of January. We are showing you exactly what is happening and will be following the story closely for further updates. If you want to check out all our coverage regarding the trucker’s convoy, please visit ConvoyReports.com. Through that same website, please consider donating to support our independent journalism.