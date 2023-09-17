Indigenous activists unveil 'Vote No' banner at Brisbane pro-voice rally

Indigenous counter-protesters made a powerful statement at a Brisbane rally advocating for the Voice to Parliament, unfurling a massive Aboriginal flag with the words "Vote No" prominently displayed.

The flag was stretched out over Victoria Bridge during the event.

Wayne Wharton, a Aboriginal activist from the Kooma community in Cunnamulla, western Queensland, played a role in creating the banner. Wharton argues for prioritising treaties over constitutional changes and insists that non-Indigenous Australians should not have disproportionate influence over First Nations affairs.

Contrary to the 'Yes' campaign that seeks to alter Australia's constitution, Wharton's 'No' message received limited attention in mainstream media, despite a sizeable number of counter-protesters trying to amplify the message.

Over the weekend, proponents of the 'Yes' campaign organised rallies in multiple cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Canberra.

These events were met with substantial media attention, although some observers noted that the crowd sizes were comparatively smaller than those seen at anti-lockdown protests aimed at the government's stringent COVID-19 measures.

One rally was characterized as a small group of fringe extremists that doesn't represent the views of the community because only a few hundred thousand came out to stop government overreach.



The Australian Electoral Commission has revealed record-breaking voter enrolment numbers ahead of the upcoming vote.

Particularly noteworthy is that over 90% of First Nations individuals are enrolled to vote for the first time in Australian history.