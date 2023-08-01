Indigenous Minister dodges treaty questions during question time grilling

Australia's Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney faced a grilling in question time over $5.8 million in funding slated for a treaty.

Deputy Opposition leader, Sussan Ley, questioned Burney about the Labor Party's continued commitment to the funding for the Makarrata Commission, as initially mentioned in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The commission is purposed to facilitate a treaty between the Federal government and the First Nations communities.

In response, Burney deflected, choosing to focus on the principles of the Voice to Parliament rather than answering Ley's direct query about the commission's functions.

She cited Johnathan Thurston, a proponent of the referendum, stating:

"'In the words of NRL legend Johnathan Thurston, our young people deserve a chance to be their best.' That's what the Voice is about. Vote Yes for unity, hope and to make a positive difference."

Burney's response was met with criticism from Ley, who suggested she was evading the question. The minister directed the conversation back to the upcoming referendum, set to ask Australians to constitutionally validate an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Ley later expressed her concern over Burney's deflection, stating that it raised doubts about her capability as a minister.

Ley pressed Burney on her apparent reluctance to reaffirm her commitment to the Makarrata Commission despite directing significant funding towards it.

During his election campaign, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised $27 million to the Makarrata Commission, with $5.8 million already allocated in the October mini-budget.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher was queried in the Senate about Labor's stance on the treaty, answering on Burney's behalf.

The contentious issue of a treaty with Aboriginal Australians has been a central theme of question time for the past two days.