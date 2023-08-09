BREAKING: Infamous parental rights case ‘A.B. vs. C.D.’ wraps up after 5-year struggle

By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

The British Columbia father whom we are legally obligated to refer to as C.D. is a free man after winning his appeal in the province’s highest court today.

In 2021, C.D. plead guilty to contempt of court after breaching publication bans to speak out about the medical transiting of his child without his consent. Justice Michael Tammen sentenced the father to a stiff six months in prison and ordered him to pay a whopping $30,000 fine to charity.

Here is my last report covering what happened during his appeal hearing.

After being released on bail following a two-month stint, the father embarked on a tumultuous rollercoaster of court appearances, with the prosecution aggressively advocating for his return to jail.

In June, the concerned father had a hearing in the Vancouver Court of Appeal where his counsel, Samara Hiscock and Brent Anderson from Johnson Doyle Vancouver Criminal Lawyers argued that C.D. should not return to prison due to having insufficient counsel and the original sentence being too severe.

The verdict of that hearing was handed down quickly today.

The Court of Appeals amended Justice Tammen's original sentence to credit the father with time served, while also dismissing the fine order against him.

Rebel News was onsite at the courthouse to interview the father before and after the ruling. Our full report, including an interview with C.D. about the decision, is coming soon.

