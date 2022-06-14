INTERVIEW: The consequences of the Trudeau government's inflation-boosting policies

At the beginning of the pandemic, governments put businesses on hold, closing down shops and putting the economy on pause. Canada's central bank printed money and governments paid out phenomenal amounts of money to citizens and workers to stay home. Fears of rising inflation were therefore reasonable.

Indeed, this is what Canada has already been experiencing for some time, and many Canadians are experiencing financial distress. Ian Sénéchal, founder of VotreConseiller.net, actuary by training, and creator of the Ian and Frank Podcast joined me to discuss the dangers of inflation, and possible solutions.