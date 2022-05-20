INTERVIEW: Quebec freedom activist Amalega François speaks out after nearly four months in jail

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Amalega François is a math teacher in the Montreal area. Of Cameroonian origin, Mr. François has always been of the quiet and orderly kind.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in Canada in March of 2020, Mr. François recognized that the extreme health measures imposed by the government violated the rights and freedoms of Canadian citizens.

From that moment, he started taking to the streets to fight against this oppression with hopes of raising others' awareness about the situation.

Mr. François received many fines related to the health measures over the last two years. In January 2022, during a conference in Shawinigan, where Premier François Legault was to speak about economic recovery, Mr. François wanted to question the premier on the concerns the people had regarding vaccine passports, which led to his arrest that day, as well as his imprisonment at the Bordeaux Prison a few months later.

He was finally released after having spent nearly four months in jail. Here is what he had to say about his legal journey.

Amalega François est professeur de mathématiques dans la région de Montréal. D’origine camerounaise, monsieur François a toujours été une personne rangée et tranquille.

Lorsque la pandémie de la Covid-19 a commencé au Canada, en mars 2020, M. François a réalisé que les mesures sanitaires extrêmes imposées par le gouvernement enfreignaient les droits et libertés des citoyens canadiens.

C’est à ce moment qu’il est sorti dans les rues afin de lutter contre cette oppression ainsi que dans l'espoir d'éveiller les gens face à cette situation.

Monsieur François a reçu plusieurs contraventions en lien avec les mesures sanitaires au cours des deux dernières années. En janvier 2022, lors d’une conférence du premier ministre François Legault sur la relance économique, à Shawinigan, monsieur François a voulu interroger Legault sur les enjeux actuels entourant le passeport vaccinal, ce qui lui aura valu une arrestation cette journée-là ainsi que son incarcération a la prison de Bordeaux dans les temps qui ont suivi.

Il a finalement été relâché après quasiment quatre mois de détention. Voici ce qu’il avait à nous raconter sur son périple juridique.