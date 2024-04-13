US, UK, Israel react to unprecedented Iranian strike

Reuters

Late Saturday, Iran launched a host of missiles and suicide drones from its own territory toward Israel. The attack comes just days after its Supreme Leader warned of retaliation in response to an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that left several generals dead.

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations and has prompted a swift response from both the Israeli government and the United States.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel had been preparing for weeks for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran. "Our air defenses are deployed, we are ready for any scenario, both in attack and in defense," he said, Fox News reported. Netanyahu also emphasized his commitment to protecting Israel from any threat, stating, "I established a clear principle -- whoever hurts us, we hurt him. We will protect ourselves from any threat and we will do so with coolness and determination."

Although Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus, the U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson confirmed that "Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel." President Biden, who is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team, will meet with them at the White House to discuss the unfolding crisis.

Iranian cruise missiles fly over Basra in Iraq on the way to Israel. pic.twitter.com/zCuftCR7GG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 13, 2024

The United States has expressed its unwavering support for Israel's security, with the spokesperson stating, "President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel's security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran."

The attack comes just hours after President Biden cut short a weekend trip to his Delaware beach house to return to the White House and monitor the situation. Earlier this week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had promised to retaliate against Israel for the April 1 strike in Damascus, which he described as a "wrongdoing" and akin to an attack on Iran itself.

Responding to the attack, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared on X: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.”

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq,” he added. “Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

Read my statement on the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. pic.twitter.com/xeuR3cd3kG — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 13, 2024

Prior to the attack, the U.S. State Department had restricted travel for government employees and their family members outside of major cities in Israel due to concerns about potential Iranian strikes. Senior Israeli leaders also held a meeting on Friday to discuss the matter.

The airstrike in Syria, which Israel has not acknowledged any involvement in, left 12 people dead, including seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members. Among those killed was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

