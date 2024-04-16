Iran's attack on Israel reveals cracks in Canadian society

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

Over the weekend, Iran launched an attack on Israel in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed a top Iranian general. The Islamic Republic fired an aerial assault of saw drones, along with cruise and ballistic missiles at Israel — almost all of which were intercepted.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined this dangerous geopolitical moment and what outlined what each side was hoping to achieve.

Although the Iranian assault was telegraphed and inflicted relatively minimal damage, this let all of the players involved — Iran, Israel, other regional powers and the United States — declare victory in their own way, Ezra said:

These are serious people who are saying this. The war looks like a made-for-TV stitch up, like that old movie with Dustin Hoffman called “Wag The Dog”, do you remember that? In a way, everyone gets a (public relations) win here. Iran can look tough to its own people and its supporters. Israel can get a military victory, a dramatic ratio of striking down those weapons systems — it can feel great about it. Biden can get the upper hand on Israel and try to stop it from finishing off Iran or to finish of Hamas in the southern Gaza strip.

But the issue wasn't limited to the Middle East.

Here in Canada, crowds cheered as news of Iran's attack on Israel was underway. In Calgary, one man even held up a picture of Iran's supreme leader while making a Nazi salute.

The imminent problem at home, according to Ezra, is an issue off immigration: