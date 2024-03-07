Irish PM admits 'huge numbers' of single male asylum seekers still entering country

'I don't in any way condone violence, either riots or arson, but I think obviously ordinary Irish people are being driven to the edge by this plan that no one voted for,' said Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 07, 2024
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowEzra discussed a recent article from Gript that shows "huge numbers" of male asylum seekers are still arriving in Ireland.

Speaking about the piece, Ezra said, "I found this article funny because Taoiseach — which is how you say prime minister in Irish — he's the guy who's brought them all in. He's the guy who's opened the floodgates and now he's expressing his surprise that they're not actually the young, the old, the sick, the poor, they're not women and children, they're single military-age males claiming to be 'refugees.'"

Gript Media journalist Fatima Gunning explained that the PM conceded that only about 40% of asylum seekers in Ireland have legitimate claims. "The majority are not genuine," she said.

"Since the start of the war in Ukraine, we have taken in over 100,000 people, 100,000 Ukrainians and then there's another 20-something thousand international protection applicants, asylum seekers."

She went on to say, "So our small country of five million...has absorbed over 100,000 migrants over the past two years alone."

"How do you accommodate over 100,000 people practically speaking overnight?"

The Trudeau Liberals recently announced that they would be accommodating thousands of refugees from the Gaza Strip.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller added that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is "stigmatizing Muslims," over his criticism of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency's involvement in October 7.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowTo watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.

