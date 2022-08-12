IRS training included agents performing an armed raid on suburban homes

US Internal Revenue Service

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service placed an ad on its recruitment website seeking to hire armed agents who were instructed that their job would require them to work for a minimum of “50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends,” but the part that caught attention was the bit where they mentioned that agents would “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”

As detailed by independent journalist Ford Fischer, who screenshotted the now-deleted page, the IRS removed the text mentioning that agents would have to use deadly force.

The IRS is hiring new special agents!



According to the listing, prospective agents “will combine accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes,” adding that “all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation.”

Following an outpouring of shock on social media, a new internal report by the IRS was exposed by Valiant News, which shows heavily armed agents simulating an assault on a suburban home.

The 2021 IRS annual report, which is publicly available, shows agents at the National Criminal Investigation Training Academy (NCITA) in Brunswick, Georgia, participating in firearms training and tactical raids.

The images of agents in tactical gear can be seen conducting a variety of lethal force exercises, which includes firearms, weaponless tactics and building entry.

Another image shows agents entering a house with their weapons drawn.

Democrats intend to introduce a new bill that will provide $80 billion in funding to the IRS, to hire around 87,000 new agency staff, including auditors and enforcement officers. Of the additional funding, $45.6 billion of that sum is specifically designated for IRS “enforcement.”

The funding is part of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

The revelations have prompted concerns from conservatives that the Biden administration intends to use the federal agency to conduct police action against political dissidents, which was recently showcased with the FBI’s raid on former president Donald Trump’s Florida home.