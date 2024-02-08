Is giving fentanyl to minors a good idea? Albertans react to British Columbia's 'safe supply' policies

E-transfer (Canada):

The Canadian Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Ya'ara Saks, has doubled down on her support for distributing "safe" fentanyl to children under the age of 18. This controversial stance has sparked intense reactions from the public as well as from the Opposition party.

Canada’s Conservative Party released a public statement condemning the Trudeau government for refusing to end the prescription of these drugs to minors, mentioning that these drugs "have ruined the lives of countless people" and further stating that “Eight years of radical policies from the NDP-Liberal government have only worsened Canada's opioid crisis.”

It is appalling that Liberal Addictions Minister @YaaraSaks has doubled down on prescribing fentanyl to children without parental consent. She is not fit to lead and should step down immediately. @drsdelliscc @shuvmajumdar pic.twitter.com/prvnPFFcHw — Laila Goodridge (@LailaGoodridge) February 2, 2024

In fact, a new study has found that Canada is the world’s second most drug-addicted country!

Canada second most drug-addicted country in world, study says https://t.co/RLu0vzMEoV pic.twitter.com/uZPG5KBwqZ — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) January 25, 2024

Some argue that introducing such a potent opioid to the younger demographic could make these statistics even higher, leading to severe health risks and also long-term consequences.

Alberta, on the other hand, has different plans. Premier Danielle Smith aims to tackle the opioid crisis by opening up more treatment beds and helping families force addicts into treatment.

I decided to take to the streets of Calgary to see what Canadians think about B.C.'s plan to make fentanyl available for children in contrast with Alberta’s approach.

We’ve watched the destabilization of the Canadian people over the years under poor leadership in this country. Giving dangerous and highly addictive drugs to minors may be one of the worst plans of the Trudeau-NDP government yet.

If you stand against this, visit TrudeauMustResign.com and sign the petition.