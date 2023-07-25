Is Hungary actually anti-semitic?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

I am on a mission, to tell the truth about Hungary, and actually, that journey has taken us to Romania.

But I'm glad it has because we bumped into an expert on one of the questions that I've been asking. A lot of hostility towards Hungary implies that Hungary is somehow intolerant or bigoted toward minorities, migrants, and gay people. And one of the calumnies I've heard is that it is anti-Semitic.



In that sense, my alarm's off because, first of all, I'm concerned about genuine anti-Semitism. I'm Jewish myself, and even if I weren't, I would like

to think I'm against anti-Semitism. But second of all, I know that playing that card, calling someone anti-Semitic is a too easy go-to trick by people these days to smear a critic who may simply be conservative.



And so when we were in Budapest, Hungary, we went into the Jewish quarter and we saw magnificent synagogues and a surprising number of kosher restaurants. But most of the Jews we saw were either tourists from Israel or just other Jews who were going to synagogue. While they happened to be in town, I found it somewhat difficult to find actual indigenous Hungarian Jews to go on camera. I asked several, but they were too shy.



This brings me to our very special guest today, who in fact is a distinguished scholar at the Danube Institute. And I was delighted to learn that the question I was seeking to answer in the streets of Budapest, how is it to be a Jew in Hungary these days, is in fact the study of a two-year work of scholarship by Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan.

You can watch my full interview with him above!

I'm on a mission to tell the truth about Hungary. But first I have to find out the truth. We're doing a whole video series— you can see all of it at TheTruthAboutHungary.com. If you'd like to help support my coverage, you can also make a donation on that same page.