Israel and Hamas close to striking deal for prisoner exchange and short-term ceasefire: Report
Israel has requested the release of all 100 women and children held in Gaza, but it's expected that the actual number released will be fewer. Hamas, through a spokesperson's statement, has indicated a willingness to release 70 women and children.
Israel and Hamas are reportedly nearing a deal that would involve exchanging Palestinian prisoners for most Israeli women and children currently held in Gaza. This proposed agreement also includes a five-day ceasefire. According to a high-ranking Israeli official, who spoke with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, the deal could be finalized and announced soon, pending resolution of the remaining details.
“Last week there was an effort from the Qatari brothers to release the enemy captives from women and children, in return for the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women detained by the enemy,” Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, said in an statement posted on the group’s Telegram channel.
Ubaida stated that Israel is “procrastinating and evading” the cost of the prisoner exchange.
“The truce should include a complete cease-fire and allow aid and humanitarian relief everywhere in the Gaza Strip,” he added.
During their attack on Israel on October 7, Hamas captured approximately 240 individuals. The terrorist attack, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, predominantly civilians, targeted a large outdoor music festival where many young people were present.
Israel is seeking assurance that the hostages in Gaza will be released as part of the prisoner exchange. As of Monday, the process of verification was among the details still under negotiation.
The Israeli official emphasized their commitment to securing the release of all Israeli hostages, believed to include around 90 male civilians and a few soldiers.
“We want as many as possible, as quickly as possible, and no one stays behind,” he stated.
Hamas has informed Qatar that they captured only Israeli soldiers, a claim that Israeli officials have dismissed as untrue.
Although Hamas is holding "the vast majority" of the hostages, other groups are detaining some. Nevertheless, Hamas is considered capable of negotiating the release of all hostages.
