BREAKING: Israel announces ceasefire and hostage release deal

AP Photo/Mahmoud Abo Salamah

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Israel has agreed to a temporary ceasefire in exchange of some hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, according to a statement from the Israeli government.

The statement said that at least 50 women and children, who were among the 240 captives taken by Hamas during its surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, would be freed over the four-day ceasefire.

The release of 10 additional hostages would reportedly extend the lull in fighting for another day.

The statement also said that Israel would continue its war to return all the hostages, eliminate Hamas, and prevent any future threat from Gaza.

The deal was reportedly mediated by Qatari officials, who have been involved in previous efforts to end the 47-day war between Israel and Hamas.

The war has killed more than 1,200 Israelis and nearly 13,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Hamas.

A more detailed statement will be sent to the families of the hostages later today, the statement added.