Israel announces 'state of war' following massive Hamas attack

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask.

Israel proclaimed an urgent "state of war" on Saturday following an intense barrage of rockets reportedly launched from Gaza and a series of violent infiltrations resulting in direct attacks on Israeli civilians.

The attacks, orchestrated by Hamas—an Islamic extremist group with known financial ties to Iran—took place during Simchat Torah and Shabbat, significant days of rest in the Jewish calendar.

Hamas's military leader, Mohammad Deif, announced that as part of "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm", 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel. He also called upon neighboring Islamic nations to support the Palestinian militants in their invasion of Israel.

A few hours post-attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared a map illustrating the impact sites of the rocket barrage. They estimated the rocket count to be around 2,500, a figure at variance with Hamas's claim.

Israelis across the country—on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning.



We will defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/S9GN8fld4Y — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

While the exact death toll remains uncertain in the early aftermath, early indications from local sources suggest the number of injured runs into the hundreds. The official death toll currently stands at 198 killed, and 1,600 wounded—a count that may yet rise.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded robustly to the assault, stating, "Hamas made a grave error by initiating a war against the State of Israel." Gallant, in a statement from his office, reinforced the commitment of the IDF, stating that they were actively engaged with the militants at all intrusion points. He added, "The State of Israel will win this war."

The IDF also issued a stern warning, stating that Hamas would "pay a heavy price for its actions."

Images and footage that emerged on various media platforms depicted the stark reality of the situation—rockets hitting residential structures, blazing vehicles, numerous casualties, and Israeli soldiers coming under direct attack. Reports also suggest that hostages, possibly including Israeli soldiers and civilians, might have been taken. There were further indications that the militants managed to seize significant military equipment from Israel.

Warning: The following scenes include highly graphic content and may cause distress.

🚨🚨WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT



Palestinians parading around the body of a young Israeli woman.



These are the people world leaders want Israel to make peace with.



These are the people @JoeBiden and the @un say are good people who deserve every consideration.



Pray for Israel. pic.twitter.com/wIgN9S2ph6 — Jay Engelmayer (@jengelmayer) October 7, 2023

Palestinian Gunmen seen in the City of Sderot within the last several minutes Opening-Fire on a passing Police Car. pic.twitter.com/WasDjNSYgv — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 7, 2023

Significant rocket launches from the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/iJmvvGKqft — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

Multiple impacts in southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/PC5z5y5WZi — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023

Multiple rocket impacts in southern Israel. This was coordinated by multiple factions in Gaza, I’m told.



We’ve covered many rounds between Israel and Gaza in the past. Expect days of fighting ahead. pic.twitter.com/Gv0bFXWNcS — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023

Armed Palestinian gunmen belonging to Hamas celebrate after what appears to be the killing of two Israeli soldiers at the Gaza border. The video is edited due to its graphic content. pic.twitter.com/lc6IFEzekN — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

A Palestinian films himself near a burning IDF tank at the Gaza border. pic.twitter.com/sHrxw87z4k — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

A shootout between Israeli forces and what is likely a Nukhba commando unit of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/EeUQQS4DBg — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

Terrorists with the Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas have reportedly Captured an Israeli Military Base near the Border with Gaza. pic.twitter.com/60EQQAuoQT — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 7, 2023