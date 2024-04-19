Israel launches retaliatory strikes in Iran following missile attack

Video from the site of airstrikes in Iran (left) Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (right)

Israel conducted limited retaliatory strikes in Iran early Friday following Tehran's missile and drone onslaught on Israel late Saturday.

Video from Esfahan #Iran (West) shows air defenses activated and projectiles in sky. It’s 5:29 am local time on Friday pic.twitter.com/o1hBSaj9IO — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 19, 2024

Explosions were reported in Isfahan province, where Natanz, one of Iran's key nuclear facilities, is situated. While the extent of the damage remains unclear, state television asserts the safety of all sites in the vicinity.

Sky News Arabia is reporting that there have been multiple explosions in Isfahan, Iran. The city houses Iran’s nuclear program. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 19, 2024

Military sources said that the Israeli strike was of a "limited" nature, with no involvement from the United States and prior notification to Washington.

Despite this, Pentagon officials refrained from confirming the strike, and both the White House and the National Security Council remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Iranian official: "There's been no airstrike in Isfahan or other parts of the country. They only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters, and they were all shot down." — BNO News (@BNONews) April 19, 2024

Commercial flights altered their routes over western Iran early Friday, coinciding with reports of explosions in Isfahan. Emirates and FlyDubai rerouted flights without explanation, while Iranian authorities grounded commercial flights across Tehran and parts of western and central regions.

The incident at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran was acknowledged via loudspeakers, with online videos purportedly capturing the unfolding events. Iranian state television issued alerts regarding a "loud noise" near Isfahan, though details were scarce.

The weekend's escalation of violence follows Iran's retaliatory strike against Israel for the deadly consulate attack earlier in the month, marking a significant departure from its historical reliance on proxy forces in neighboring nations.