AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Over the weekend, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) initiated operations against Hamas, the group chiefly responsible for the invasion of the country's southern region in what many are calling the worst attack on the country in history.

Hundreds of Israelis and foreign citizens have been killed, and the number continues to rise.

The IDF has reported hitting several targets within the Gaza Strip, in response to the barrage of rockets fired towards Israel and subsequent border incidents.

"Terror infrastructure in the residence of Farah Hamed, a senior operative belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, was targeted," the IDF stated. "The site was located adjacent to a mosque and three schools, which demonstrates that the Hamas terrorist organization takes advantage of holy sites and civilians to advance terror operations."

The IDF directed their operations against militant tunnels, Hamas installations, vehicles believed to be transporting militants, and individuals involved in ground activities.

The IDF posted updates on X showing the scope and scale of its operations throughout Gaza.

Between Saturday and Monday morning, over 1,200 targets were hit by Israeli aircraft across the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites, command and control centers, rocket launchers and more.



Today we doubled that number. pic.twitter.com/bRxZetbNqP — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 9, 2023

Over 700 Israelis have lost their lives in the attacks, with upwards of 2,500 injured, and these numbers are expected to rise. Furthermore, around 130 individuals have been reported as taken hostage.

Last week, according to some reports, the Islamic Republic of Iran purportedly authorized Palestinian factions to intensify their operations against Israel.

A Hamas representative has acknowledged receiving Iranian support for their campaign. Further insights into this collaboration were provided by The Wall Street Journal, citing various official sources.

The report indicates that officers from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps collaborated with Hamas and affiliated groups in orchestrating the offensive that involved a barrage of rocket fire and multifaceted incursions into Israel.

According to the series of events, the attacks were coordinated roughly when the Biden administration decided in mid-August to release $6 billion to Iran, as reported by Rebel News.