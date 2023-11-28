Israeli women’s rights advocates demand UN acknowledgment of Hamas crimes

A person who lived through the tragedy at the Supernova music festival, where approximately 360 individuals lost their lives, recounted seeing Hamas raping an Israeli girl. “As I am hiding, I see in the corner of my eye that [a terrorist] is raping her,” the witness recounted. “They bent her over and I realized they were raping her and simply passing her on to the next [terrorist].”

A British woman commented on the hypocrisy of liberal activists showing support for Hamas' cause. "If they were gay, trans, or a woman, and went to those countries, let them see all their liberties taken away and see what they think about it."



