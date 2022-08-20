'It shows how sick society is': Alexa Lavoie on Maurais Live - Radio X to talk political censorship
Alexa Lavoie was interviewed on the radio station Choix 98.1 Radio X to share what happened at recent political event of the Coalition Avenir Québec, the ruling party of Premier François Legault.
Following the events that occurred during the political event of the Coalition Avenir Québec, the party of François Legault, Alexa Lavoie was interviewed on the radio station Choix 98.1 Radio X to tell what happened.
If you have not seen that report, we invite you to do so as it will allow you to understand this report. You can watch it right here.
This interview discusses politics in Quebec, how Mr. Legault manages the province, issues of censorship and free speech, and the public health measures that the government seems to want to bring back in the fall. This interview is based on the opinion and observation of the situation in Quebec City.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.