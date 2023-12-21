'It's been 22 long months': Tamara Lich returns to social media

X / LichTamara

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is back on social media, ending a hiatus that began nearly two years ago when she was arrested. “It has been 22 long months since I have been allowed to log in to my Twitter account,” Lich wrote, tagging X owner Elon Musk and asking if “anything interesting happen(ed)” while she was off the platform.

It has been 22 long months since I have been allowed to log in to my Twitter account. @elonmusk did anything interesting happen while I’ve been away???!!?! — Tamara Lich (@LichTamara) December 21, 2023

Musk, of course, purchased Twitter in April 2022, two months after the Freedom Convoy was forcefully ended by the government following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Musk rebranded Twitter to X in April this year.

“Canadian truckers rule,” Musk wrote in January 2022 as the Freedom Convoy headed to Ottawa.

Lich was arrested by police on February 17, 2022, beginning a lengthy legal process that saw the protest organizer held for 49 days in jail. She is still defending herself from mischief charges related to her role in the protest, with the trial on hiatus until 2024. You can see our past and future coverage of the ongoing trial at TamaraTrial.com.

Bail conditions previously barred Lich from social media, though those restrictions have been easing. Earlier this year, Rebel News published Lich's book, Hold The Line: My story from the heart of the Freedom Convoy, which detailed her experiences travelling to Ottawa and during the protest, as well as her time in jail and more.

“I have been hoping for quite some time to have my conditions varied and with the lack of evidence we have seen so far (and) the unexpected length of time the trial is taking, we felt it was a good time to have this specific condition reviewed,” Lich told True North's Andrew Lawton. However, she also told Rebel News that she still faces some restrictions on what she can post.

Lich and fellow convoy organizer Chris Barber will be back in court in January.