Elon Musk, the South African-American entrepreneur known for his eccentric Twitter posting, has shown support for the Canadian truckers protesting as their cross-country convoy heads toward Ottawa to peacefully protest the country's draconian measures.

Canadian truckers rule — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

“Canadian truckers rule,” Musk posted to his more than 70-million Twitter followers this afternoon.

The Freedom Convoy as of today has over $6-million in funding since it’s creation last week. Although the funds have been frozen awaiting a plan from the organizers to release it.

Je m’aple syrup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

An hour prior to declaring his outright support for the convoy, Musk had tweeted “Je m’aple syrup” a play on words based on perhaps Canada's most famous national treat.

HAPPENING NOW: Canadians are out in London, Ontario supporting The Trucker's Convoy!



Check out https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G for more.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 27, 2022

The western and eastern convoys are both converging in Ontario today as they head to Ottawa this weekend. Massive crowds have been waiting for the convoy on overpasses and truck stops, waving Canadian flags and holding heartfelt signs in support for the movement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last night denounced the group for holding “unacceptable views” — like not supporting vaccine mandates — and called the massive convoy a “small, fringe minority” despite huge crowds greeting the truckers across Canada as they've travelled.

Rebel News has reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy, bringing you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. To donate to help cover the cost of our travels and fund our journalism, as well as to see all of our reporting, visit ConvoyReports.com.