It's no longer about left vs right — it's about freedom vs control

My name is Siobhan Brandman, and I’m so excited to be working with Rebel News — because I come from the left, but after watching what has unfolded over the last 3 years, it has become increasingly clear to me that the “left” and “right” identifiers are no longer relevant and only divide us to serve the establishment.

My fear is that the vaccine mandates are being used to incrementally push a draconian biometrics regime, making technocratic tyranny the norm.

Even if you disagree with the trucker convoy, if the Emergencies Act can be utilized for the first time in Canada’s history under the guise of “terrorism,” I wonder how else the term will be manipulated to include anyone who dissents in the future in the name of “national security.”

Canada’s Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, who previously stated that “COVID has created a window of political opportunity,” stated that FINTRAC — the government agency responsible for preventing money laundering and terrorist activity financing — would have the previously-illegal ability to surveil and collect the financial information of people who contribute to political causes or fundraisers, as a permanent feature of Canada’s surveillance state.

Freeland goes on, in essence saying that citizens no longer have the RIGHT to protest measures the establishment deems “unacceptable.” If peaceful protest “will not be allowed” and members of the government refuse to communicate with organizers, then surely there is no room for dissent. Ironically enough, the comments on this video are turned off.

Surely, if Canada’s truckers raised over $10 million, this is no “fringe minority.” The ability to seize people’s bank accounts and insurance as a consequence, under the crime of “mischief” (or “thoughtcrime”) HAS to be seen as a major government overreach. And it is a warning of what’s to come as they push us further and further into a “hygienic” cashless society.

Similar to the farmers protests in India, the trucker convoy should be seen as a class struggle against a technocratic regime.