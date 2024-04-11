J.K. Rowling exposes radical transgender activist playbook in candid X exchange

AP/ Christophe Ena

Author J.K. Rowling recently shared a candid exchange on X that she believes encapsulates the playbook of transgender activists. The conversation began when a critic asked Rowling how she defined "woman" and whether it was solely based on having female "equipment" or if one must make use of said equipment to truly be a woman.

In response, the "Harry Potter" author posted a lengthy explanation, asserting that women are defined not only by their biological realities but also by a set of lived experiences that no trans-identifying male could ever have. Rowling stated, "I believe a woman is a human being who belongs to the sex class that produces large gametes. It's irrelevant whether or not her gametes have ever been fertilised, whether or not she's carried a baby to term, irrelevant if she was born with a rare difference of sexual development that makes neither of the above possible, or if she's aged beyond being able to produce viable eggs. She is a woman and just as much a woman as the others."

You’ve asked me several questions on this thread and accused me of avoiding answering, so here goes.



I believe a woman is a human being who belongs to the sex class that produces large gametes. It’s irrelevant whether or not her gametes have ever been fertilised, whether or not… pic.twitter.com/X6mbdJ0YVm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2024

Rowling emphasized that women cannot be put in boxes and are subject to certain experiences because of their female bodies, including various forms of oppression depending on their cultural context. She argued that when trans activists claim she doesn't want to be defined by her biology, it is a "feeble and transparent attempt at linguistic sleight of hand." Women, she explained, don't want to be limited, exploited, punished, or subjected to unjust treatment because of their biology, but their being female is indeed defined by their biology.

The author also addressed several other topics, including her views on gender dysphoria, medical treatments for those seeking to "transition" to the opposite sex, and her ongoing commitment to protecting women's spaces, particularly for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

While some responded positively to Rowling's detailed explanation, the reply she highlighted rejected her words outright. The critic wrote, "That's a whole lotta words and quite frankly I'm not f***ing reading all that. I just wanted to say that it's weirder to do all this instead of just believing that trans women are women. Seriously, at this point which sounds more insane to the average person?"

Rowling shared a screenshot of the response, with the person's name blacked out, and commented, "This is the bottom line of every single activist I've ever engaged with on this issue, but rarely have I seen it stated so honestly. 'Why can't you just believe, it's so weird you care, why make this complicated, just accept the slogan.'"