Jacinda Ardern's replacement calls Justin Trudeau to 'reaffirm close friendship'
Pair discuss climate change, support for the Ukraine war and stopping online extremism as top priorities.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau “reaffirmed the close friendship” between the two countries during a phone call this week.
It was the first discussion between the two since Jacinda Ardern, who shared a close bond with Trudeau, stepped down.
A NZ government spokesperson said the two men spoke at length about climate change, ongoing support for Ukraine and the need for action to stop extremism online.
They agreed to stay in close contact and "continue strengthening the strong partnership between New Zealand and Canada".
Trudeau had been glowing in his praise for Ardern whom he had variously described as “thoughtful” and “inspiring”.
When Ardern announced her resignation as prime minister in January, she expressed hope that her successor would "continue working (with Trudeau) as democratic partners on the global stage".
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.