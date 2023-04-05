Jacinda Ardern to be remembered for pandemic-era policies that 'saved thousands of lives' according to former PM

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto SIGN THE PETITION: Let Avi Yemini in Let the Aussie journalist report from New Zealand 26,548 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark has praised the controversial pandemic-era policies of Jacinda Ardern, who has recently stepped down as the country's leader, for "saving thousands of lives".

According to Clark, Ardern's leadership during the pandemic will be one of the most significant aspects of her legacy. Clark also commended Ardern's ability to govern in the age of social media and endless crises, stating that "leaders like Jacinda don't come along too often, and we've lost one."

Ardern was set to deliver her valedictory speech on Wednesday after serving as prime minister for just over five years. Clark, herself a former Labour prime minister, told Morning Report that although she was happy for Ardern to have some free time, she was also saddened by her departure. Clark said, "You can't help feeling sad about her going. We've lost one [leader]".

Ardern acknowledged on Tuesday that she hoped her departure would "take a bit of heat out" of the conversation. Clark believes that the "relentless barrage of populism and division" has been generated by former US President Donald Trump and his supporters got to Ardern, stating that "conspiracies took hold, and suddenly you know, as the pandemic wore on here, I think the sort of relentless barrage from America… played out on our Parliament's front lawn, and it's very, very vitriolic and divisive."

New Zealand has come under global scrutiny for its authoritarian approach to pandemic management and the government's influence over the media and key institutions.

But in the country's elite academic circles the former leader is lauded as one of the nation's greatest leaders.

Political scientist Bronwyn Hayward of the University of Canterbury also praised Ardern, stating that her Christchurch Call to eliminate extremist content will have a long-lasting impact on not just New Zealand, but the world.

Hayward believes that Ardern was the first global leader to "really understand" how what happens online can "spill over into the real world" while critics point to concerns of mass online censorship.

She added that Ardern understands that democracies are under attack, and the front line is social media, a narrative often pushed by progressives in the United States.

Clark noted that one of the significant differences between Ardern's time as prime minister and her own is the existence of social media. According to her, she did not have to deal with social media during her time as prime minister. Clark joked that she didn't even know what Twitter was, stating that they used to have texts and pagers.