JCCF Lawyer represents cop facing discreditable conduct charges for $50 Freedom Convoy donation

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawyer James Manson about the latest regarding a police officer charged with discreditable conduct for donating to the peaceful Freedom Convoy of 2022.

He told the story of the police officer he has been defending for the past two years:

Now, constable Briscoe, in this case, was on leave. He was on unpaid leave, because he didn't want to take the COVID vaccine, and so they put him on unpaid leave. And while he was on unpaid leave, of course, the convoy came to Ottawa and he was very interested, he had nothing else to do at that point, so he was motivated to donate $50. And so he gave that through the online web portal... the regulations [under the Police Services Act] say that you can donate as a police officer as long as you don't donate it as the officer. So it can be Michael Briscoe, but not Officer Michael Briscoe. So ultimately, what happened was he did that [donated in his own name].

He explained how the fake news circulating about the Freedom Convoy at the time led an investigating officer to believe that Constable Briscoe donated to an illegal protest: