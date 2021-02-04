Jen Psaki criticized over “tone deaf” tweet referring to Lindsey Graham as “Lady G”

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is facing criticism over an apparently homophobic remark addressed at Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. In a December 2020 tweet, Paski referred to Graham as “Lady G.”

The reference to Graham appears to be part of a long-running effort by Democrats to characterize Graham as a closeted homosexual or transgender woman.

“Only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero),” wrote Psaki.

Psaki made her remarks before former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on which Graham served as chairman. According to the Daily Mail and commentators on social media, the hashtag #LadyG trended on Twitter after gay pornstar Sean Harding accused Graham of being secretly gay.

A spokesperson for Graham stated “Very disappointed someone in her position would embrace this style [of] politics. It says more about her than it does about Senator Graham.”

The tweet, which remains online, was repeatedly slammed by numerous political commentators as well as Richard Grenell, the former Acting Director of National Intelligence. Grenell described the tweet as “homophobia and intolerance.”

“This should be widely condemned,” Grenell said.

Homophobia and intolerance from the Left is growing.



This should be widely condemned. @PressSec https://t.co/94GW0Xzaoq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 3, 2021

“This is a pretty tone deaf thing to leave up when you profess to be a part of the most inclusive administration in history,” wrote the Daily Caller’s Virginia Kruta.

This is a pretty tone deaf thing to leave up when you profess to be a part of the most inclusive administration in history. https://t.co/1CrvLo4bz8 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) February 3, 2021

“The White House @pressSec joked ‘last year’ that Lindsey Graham is a trans woman,” said Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck. “But because he’s a Republican, CNN and MSNBC won’t raise hell over this. Therefore, they’re okay with actual transphobia.”

The White House @PressSec joked *last year* that Lindsey Graham is a trans woman.



But because he's a Republican, CNN and MSNBC won't raise hell over this. Therefore, they're okay with actual transphobia https://t.co/nWOw7Qzqs3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 3, 2021

One of President Biden’s first executive orders decried discrimination based on gender identity and sexuality:

Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.

It is the policy of my Administration to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation … It is also the policy of my Administration to address overlapping forms of discrimination.