Jewish groups yet to receive any funding from Dan Andrews' election promise to fight antisemitism
Dan Andrews' $3m election pledge to combat antisemitism remains undelivered, leaving Jewish groups in Victoria grappling with a 1000% spike in hate incidents.
A year after former Premier Dan Andrews pledged $3 million to combat antisemitism in Victoria, Jewish groups are yet to see any of the promised funds.
As the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, the delay raises concerns, especially with antisemitic incidents in Victoria skyrocketing by 1000%.
Despite a budgeted allocation, the funding, aimed at raising awareness, implementing educational programs, and enhancing data collection, has not materialised.
The Jewish Community Council of Victoria President, Daniel Aghion, emphasised the urgency of support, stating:
"Our Jewish community needs support to ensure we can all live safely and freely in Victoria."
With a surge in antisemitic incidents following recent events in the Middle East, an additional 60 police officers have been deployed to reassure Jewish communities in St Kilda, Caulfield, and Balaclava.
Community leaders, including Yossi Goldfarb from Zionism Victoria, express anticipation for a positive outcome but stress the community's unease amid the current spike in antisemitism.
The Community Security Group (CSG), slated to receive $900,000, is also awaiting its funds. Reports indicate a 988% increase in antisemitic incidents across Victoria, further highlighting the critical need for the promised support.
Victoria Police, investigating 60 reports, acknowledges the severity of the situation, while the state government claims it has ongoing collaboration with community leaders, promising more details in the coming weeks.
