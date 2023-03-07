Jill Biden slams proposal to give Joe Biden a mental competency test

Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, has dismissed Nikki Haley's proposal to mandate mental competency tests for politicians over 75, describing the idea as "ridiculous."

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Biden explained that she and her husband, President Joe Biden, would never consider such a test, and pointed to the president's recent trip to Ukraine as evidence of his stamina, the New York Post reported.

The First Lady questioned how many 30-year-olds could make a similar trip, citing the president's recent visit to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, had proposed the mental competency tests, specifically referring to Biden and former President Donald Trump, who is 76 years old and has announced his candidacy.

Haley argued that it was time for a new generation of politicians to lead the country.

Trump, who has announced his intention to run for president again, has embraced Haley's proposal and expanded upon it.

He called for all presidential candidates to take both a full and complete mental competency test and a physical test to prove their ability to perform the job.

According to Trump, great mental acuity and physical stamina are essential qualities for an outstanding president, and without them, a candidate is unlikely to succeed.

“ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running, & likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in late February.

“Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina,” he added. “If you don’t have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won’t succeed. MAGA!”