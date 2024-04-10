J.K. Rowling 'incredibly courageous' for fighting hate speech laws: Scottish MP

E-transfer (Canada):

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is one of the most prominent, outspoken critics of hate speech laws. In Scotland, Rowling has brought international attention to the nation's new censorship legislation.

Shocking numbers from the Daily Mail reveal how since the law's passing, officers have been inundated with more than 8,000 complaints — the equivalent of one new grievance being filed every two minutes.

Alba Party leader and Scottish MP Neale Hanvey joined Tuesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to shed more light on the problems caused by this law, and the important role Rowling is playing by pushing back.

Praising Rowling in her fight against radical gender ideology, Hanvey told Ezra how like the Harry Potter author, he's going to keep fighting for free speech: