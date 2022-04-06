Joe Biden ‘now the most unpopular person in virtually any room he enters’: Tucker Carlson

AP Photo

Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked Tuesday footage of Joe Biden wandering through the White House aimlessly as former President Barack Obama became the center of attention during his visit.

The footage, which features the most popular U.S. president of all time, who received 81 million votes, shows Biden milling about without his handlers as Obama greets fawning Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Carlson played the footage and used it as an example of the dysfunction of the Biden administration, pointing out that “no one in Washington thinks the Biden presidency is glorious anymore. They think it’s a disaster. Polls show that voters strongly agree. Joe Biden is now the most unpopular person in virtually any room he enters.”

In presenting the clip, Carlson described the scene, noting that at one point Biden tries to edge in on the conversation surrounding Obama.

When you bring your cooler brother to the office and all your co-workers like him more than you pic.twitter.com/iTKmHcregB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 5, 2022

When your lifelong friend becomes the popular kid and decides to dump you.

pic.twitter.com/adQgbPB268 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2022

“Everyone involved in that conversation, including Kamala Harris, who supposedly works for Biden, ignored Biden completely,” said Carlson.

In the clip, Biden can be seen with visible frustration on his face, grabbing Obama by the shoulder as Obama ignores his attempts to get his attention, and continues to offer fist bumps to fawning Democrats around him.

“Biden desperately tried to get Obama’s attention. He puts his hand on Obama’s shoulder. He even calls him “Barack” like they’re friends, but Obama blows him off,” observed Carlson. “He acts like Biden is not even there. Ask yourself if you have ever in your life, seen anything sadder than that?”

Carlson highlights how Obama has for years criticized and belittled Biden by keeping him on the periphery and “mocked him relentlessly as an old white guy.”

It’s worth noting that Obama has been quoted saying “Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f*ck things up,” according to Politico.

Carlson compared Biden’s status as persona non grata was akin to a pack of wild dogs leaving behind a weak member, stating, “it’s nothing personal, it’s a matter of group survival and that’s exactly how the Democratic party operates.”

“Individuals are irrelevant to the party. The group is all that matters. No one at the DNC actually cares about Joe Biden or ever has,” Carlson explained.

“On some level, Joe Biden knows this,” he added. “He’s spent his life in the Democratic Party. He’s never worked outside of the Democratic Party, so he understands how this ends. Inevitably, after 50 years, it is his turn to be eliminated,” Carlson explained, adding “they’ve decided to replace Joe Biden, period, but how will they do it and who will they replace him with? That’s what we don’t know.”