Joe Rogan blasts 'gender-affirming care' for minors, calling it 'essentially altering a child's body'

The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan has criticized the promotion of what is known as "gender-affirming care" for minors, describing it as "childhood mutilation."

Rogan made the comments on an episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he was joined by guest Bill Maher to discuss political issues and cultural trends associated with 'wokeness.'

“What scares me about this is what they’re doing with children,” Rogan said. “It’s terrifying that they’re calling it ‘gender affirming care’ when it’s really childhood mutilation before you have the ability to figure out what ‘permanent’ means. You’re f*cking seven years old. You can’t get your face tattooed. You can’t go to war, you can’t get married. There’s reasons for all that stuff. You’re too young.”

“And this idea that you should be able to make life changing choices like hormone blockers, which are not reversible, no matter what the f*ck they say. They say it’s reversible. No, the changes happened to your body during puberty and if you stop those changes, that change, you can’t reverse that,” he added. “You’re going to have a micro penis, you’re taking estrogen while your body is developing, you’re blocking testosterone. If you’re doing all that stuff, it’s going to have an effect on your body.”

Rogan pointed out that a number of individuals who undergo transgender medical interventions later experience dissatisfaction and lifelong remorse over their choice.

“Now if you’re happy with that effect, and you don’t care, okay, but how many people aren’t?” he said, adding, “And how many people are young? And how many detransitioners are there who have horrible stories? And you’re a monster and a bigot if you even bring that up, which is f*cking insane.”