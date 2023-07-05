Joe Rogan criticizes social issues being forced on consumers, citing Bud Light and Target as examples

The Joe Rogan Experience

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Podcast host Joe Rogan criticized corporations and various organizations for imposing transgender ideology on the entire nation. Rogan expressed his views on a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" alongside rapper Ice Cube, addressing the repercussions faced by companies like Bud Light for promoting radical LGBT agendas to the public.

When questioned about Bud Light's decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Rogan was asked why the company would make such a choice that could potentially have negative consequences and jeopardize its reputation.

“I think this was a legitimate public outrage one, where they just pushed too far and people went, ‘f*ck you,'” Rogan said.

When talking about a similar situation that happened with Target, Rogan added that Target also “lost billions of dollars, too, because people are sick of this sh*t.”

Rogan added:

They’re sick of social things like that, that are controversial, getting stuffed in your face, and you have to accept it. And people are like, ‘I don’t wanna accept. I’m just coming here for f*cking toilet paper.' They just don’t get it. They think it has to be in everything. Because of social media, everybody feels like they’re fighting some sort of social battle with everything they do. And you know, and this is one, this is another one that’s like, it’s like forced compliance. You have to, you’re forced to comply with this. And, you know, it’s f*cking up women’s sports in a huge way, in a huge way. And some organizations are pushing back against that. And some people are pushing back against the organizations that are pushing back against it, which to me is insane. Like, if you care at all about biological women, you should be against that.

Later in the conversation, Rogan delved into the effects of promoting transgender ideology on women's sports, highlighting the impact it has had on the normalization of transgender participation in those sporting events.

“It’s like what you have to do and how long you have to take hormones before you can identify as a woman to compete as a woman, like, just f*cking stop,” he said. “There’s a reason why there’s women’s sports. And there’s a reason why there’s men’s sports. And you’re not talking about who you are, or what your truth is, ‘live your truth.'”

Rogan expressed his belief that the matter would eventually be resolved if individuals simply refused to accept it any longer.