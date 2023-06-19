Joe Rogan stirs up heated vaccine debate involving RFK Jr. and COVID vaccine promoter

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni/John Mone

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan proposed an engaging offer: a $100,000 donation to the charity of choice for Dr. Peter Hotez, a renowned health expert, if he would discuss vaccines with Robert Kennedy Jr., a Democratic Party presidential candidate, on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience".

Dr. Hotez, Dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, is renowned for his pro-vaccine advocacy, earning him the title of a "vaccine champion" by the American Medical Association. However, he responded harshly to Rogan's recent podcast episode with Kennedy, which focused on vaccine safety and efficacy.

On Twitter, Hotez shared a Vice article criticizing Rogan for spreading vaccine misinformation on his show, endorsing the piece as truthful and lamenting the negative online response he received post the podcast. Rogan responded to Hotez's tweet with his charitable debate proposition, which Kennedy echoed, expressing eagerness for an enlightening discourse for the American audience.

“And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense,” said Hotez in his tweet.

Hotez responded by inviting Rogan to reach out directly to him. However, Rogan wasn't satisfied, calling out Hotez for a non-committal response and encouraging him to seize this opportunity for a significant public discourse on vaccines.

This is a non answer. I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogshit vice article. If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion… https://t.co/g1FGalC0Ym — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

“Peter, if you claim what RFK Jr. is saying is ‘misinformation’ I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit,” Rogan said.

In a follow-up tweet, Hotez conveyed his openness to discuss the tragedies of vaccine misinformation leading to 200,000 avoidable COVID deaths in the US, including 40,000 in Texas alone. However, he expressed dissatisfaction with being pressured into an immediate response on Twitter. In response, Rogan continued to push for a firm commitment from Hotez for a debate with Kennedy.

Amidst this exchange, Twitter CEO Elon Musk joined the conversation, accusing Hotez of avoiding a public debate due to potential flaws in his argument, suggesting that Hotez was “afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong.”

He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023

In return, Hotez re-emphasized the disastrous impact of anti-vaccine misinformation, urging Musk not to contribute to it.

“Seriously Elon? This is monstrous. 200,000 Americans needlessly perished (including 40,000 Texans, our neighbors) because they were victims of antivaccine disinformation during our awful Covid delta/BA.1 waves in 2021-22. Please don’t do this…” said Hotez.

Seriously Elon? This is monstrous. 200,000 Americans needlessly perished (including 40,000 Texans, our neighbors) because they were victims of antivaccine disinformation during our awful Covid delta/BA.1 waves in 2021-22. Please don’t do this… https://t.co/qqBDjoPeRs — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

As the debate raged on, several other high-profile figures, including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and tech entrepreneur Steve Kirsch, pledged more donations for the proposed debate, bringing the potential total to $600,000. Whether Hotez accepts Rogan's offer and takes part in the podcast debate with Kennedy remains to be seen.