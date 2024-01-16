John Kerry confronted on climate hypocrisy at WEF

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

John Kerry is an American lifelong politician who is currently serving as the "United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate."

Kerry has been a regular attendee of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and plenty of other similar global conferences that allege to be concerned with carbon footprints and climate change.

At #COP28 , I was pleased to announce the U.S. International Engagement Plan for Fusion Energy.



This strategy identifies five areas of work to help realize the promise of this technology and builds on @POTUS' Bold Decadal Vision for Commercial Fusion Energy. pic.twitter.com/sCQLoyACHv — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) December 5, 2023

So, when I spotted Kerry walking the streets of Davos, I had to ask him if his presence at the WEF was contradictory to his various stances on global emissions. After all, Kerry has one of the largest carbon footprints of all people in the world.

🚨CRAZY RAW FOOTAGE: John Kerry’s goons pounce after the US Special Presidential Envoy for CLIMATE found it difficult to justify his carbon footprint in attending the World Economic Forum each year in Davos.



Bookmark and support https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N now! pic.twitter.com/xihfur6VMS — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 16, 2024

I asked Kerry, "What's the carbon footprint of these events every single year that you come here?"

Kerry responded to my question simply by saying, "That's a stupid question."

And that's the problem that we see with many of the elites at the WEF conference.

They consistently have a belief of "rules for thee, and not for me." This is the same attitude the world saw during the pandemic when politicians told their citizens to lockdown while they went to the beach, had illegal parties, or had secret affairs.

This is not the first time Rebel News has seen Kerry at the WEF conference in Davos. Last year, Ezra Levant and Callum Smiles were able to question Kerry as well:

WATCH: John Kerry the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate was in a rush to avoid journalist questions at the World Economic Forum event in Davos.



He’s been known for his use of private planes but told journalists he flys “commercial”...



SUPPORT: https://t.co/cc7736nMbT pic.twitter.com/PnXWXyDlq5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2023

Rebel News is at the conference in Davos to challenge the global elites and their hypocrisy, to ask questions that the mainstream media seemingly refuse to ask. If you think that's important, please help offset the costs of our independent journalism by donating to support our work.