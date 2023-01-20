Climate King John Kerry fails to dodge Rebel News’ questions about GHG hypocrisy

When pushed on his climate footprint, John Kerry, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, told Rebel News' Callum Smiles that he always flies commercial. Previous admissions from Kerry contradict this claim.

When Fox News aired the Rebel News footage of the interaction with Kerry on the streets of Davos, host Jesse Watters reminded viewers that Kerry previously admitted to flying in private jets but justified the carbon-intensive travel because he thinks he is an important man doing important things. 

Kerry wasn't the only climate hypocrite confronted by the Rebel News team of journalists at the 2023 WEF meetings in the Swiss resort town.

Former teenage climate truant and United Nations darling Greta Thunberg was asked about her failure to speak out against conflict oil from the middle east while attacking fossil fuel production in the western world. 

