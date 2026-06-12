Belfast beheading attempt sparks Northern Ireland's biggest backlash in 30 years, says Richard Inman

On Thursday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Northern Irish journalist Richard Inman to discuss the fallout from an attempted beheading carried out by a Sudanese man in Belfast.

Authorities appeared more concerned with the circulation of video footage and the “right-wing reaction” to the incident than with the attack itself. If not for X’s commitment to free speech, the clip might have been banned entirely.

Richard Inman provided additional context about the attack, noting that the victim remains in serious condition after suffering severe slash wounds to his face, throat, and eye.

The public response to the incident has been intense.

“I’ve never seen a rage like this in Northern Ireland since… probably the Omagh bombing,” he said. “And that was nearly 30 years ago. And we’ve seen a lot of atrocities in this country.”

The backlash has brought together both republican and loyalist groups in marches through the city — a very rare occurrence, given Northern Ireland’s history of sectarian politics.

“It breaks the narrative that people are at each other’s throats and attacking each other all the time, because that’s increasingly not the case,” said Richard. “People are joining together, now realizing that there’s an existential threat to both Irish culture and British culture in these islands.”

Richard said that many people view Muslim immigration as the greatest threat.

“There’s a lot of anger about Islam, because people aren’t stupid. People understand that this is part of Muslim doctrine — beheading is part of Jihad,” he said.