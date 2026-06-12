Guilbeault's former activist group wants 'climate disinformation' added to Online Harms Act
Équiterre was previously led by former environment minister Steven Guilbeault, and it is now calling on the Carney government to expand Canada's proposed Online Harms Act to include so-called "climate disinformation."
In a June 10 statement, Équiterre, the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, Climate Action Against Disinformation and several allied organizations called on Heritage Minister Marc Miller to regulate misinformation and disinformation online.
The Quebec environmental advocacy group once led by former Liberal environment minister Steven Guilbeault is urging the Carney government to expand Canada's proposed Online Harms Act to include so-called "climate disinformation."
The groups argue that misinformation threatens public health, democracy, the environment and even emergency response efforts during wildfire season. They are seeking stronger platform regulation, greater transparency around algorithms and restrictions on monetizing content they deem harmful.
The organizations warn of the "growing threat that disinformation and misinformation pose to public health, the environment, democracy and freedom of expression for all Canadians" while simultaneously asking Ottawa to expand its authority over online speech.
Canadians, according to the press release, must give up some freedom of expression in order to preserve freedom of expression.
Équiterre's involvement is notable given Guilbeault's long association with the organization as co-founder before entering politics and becoming one of the Liberal government's most prominent climate activists.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila