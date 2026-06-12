Guilbeault's former activist group wants 'climate disinformation' added to Online Harms Act

In a June 10 statement, Équiterre, the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, Climate Action Against Disinformation and several allied organizations called on Heritage Minister Marc Miller to regulate misinformation and disinformation online.

The Quebec environmental advocacy group once led by former Liberal environment minister Steven Guilbeault is urging the Carney government to expand Canada's proposed Online Harms Act to include so-called "climate disinformation."

The groups argue that misinformation threatens public health, democracy, the environment and even emergency response efforts during wildfire season. They are seeking stronger platform regulation, greater transparency around algorithms and restrictions on monetizing content they deem harmful.

The organizations warn of the "growing threat that disinformation and misinformation pose to public health, the environment, democracy and freedom of expression for all Canadians" while simultaneously asking Ottawa to expand its authority over online speech.

Canadians, according to the press release, must give up some freedom of expression in order to preserve freedom of expression.

Équiterre's involvement is notable given Guilbeault's long association with the organization as co-founder before entering politics and becoming one of the Liberal government's most prominent climate activists.