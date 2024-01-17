John Kerry tries to dodge questions about his own massive carbon footprint

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

As hundreds of "global leaders" in politics, business, media and health converge in Davos, Switzerland at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF), Rebel News is on the ground to hold the "elite" accountable.

This morning, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant saw former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry on the streets of Davos and attempted to ask him a few questions about his own carbon footprint.

Kerry recently announced that he would be stepping down from his current role as U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to focus on President Biden's re-election efforts.

The former secretary of state has previously been criticized for encouraging the broader population to reduce their carbon footprint while he flys around the world on private jets.

John Kerry confronted on climate hypocrisy at WEF



Kerry called the question 'stupid' and refused to elaborate on why elites like him are allowed to have large carbon footprints, but 'regular citizens' must be cautious.



FULL REPORT by @OzraeliAvi: https://t.co/Y90AoR1F51 pic.twitter.com/uE8QB9jYKk — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 17, 2024

During the brief interaction, Levant asked Kerry if he was "going back to private jets" after his work with the Biden administration.

"I do not have a private jet," Kerry replied.

Levant told Kerry, "I didn't say you had one I said you flew on one."

"No I don't fly on it," said Kerry.

The former secretary of state had no answer when asked by Levant about the last time he flew private.

During a previous encounter with Rebel News at this year's WEF, Kerry said a question from Avi Yemini about the carbon footprint of the WEF was "stupid."

For all of our on-the-ground reporting from Davos and to support our independent journalism, visit WEFReports.com.