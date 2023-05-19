John vs Sheila Gunn Reid: ‘Your farmer look is a real put-off’
Sheila Gunn Reid responds to a viewer who took the time to meticulously criticize her authentic Albertan appearance on last week's show.
This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 17, 2023.
On this week’s episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila took the time to respond to an email from a B.C. resident named John who had some criticisms for her appearance on last week’s episode, which featured an interview with Project Confederation's Josh Andrus.
Here was the email in question:
Hi, normally I would not say something about appearances, but after having watched your show with Josh, I have to say that you have to get your hair out of your eyes. A nice trim perhaps.
Also, drinking coffee or water on camera looks highly unprofessional and is a real turnoff. If you need a drink focus the picture on your guest for a few moments. Finally, your farmer, or cowgirl look, is a real put-off. If Rebel News wants credibility then you will have to clean up your on camera look.
Watch yourself and your interview with Josh on YouTube and you will see what I mean.
Thank you,
John
Sheila wrote back:
Hi John,
You must be new to Rebel News if you’re just discovering my Alberta aesthetic. I am, quite literally a farmer, in case you’re wondering. To be frank— and that’s what I’m paid to be— I have received far more compliments about my authenticity in my appearance over the last eight years at Rebel News than busybody complaints.
But I recognize I’m not for everyone. That’s okay. Maybe Rachel Gilmore is more your speed. Everyone has a type. I am not yours. I’ll do my best to survive this disappointment.
However, it’s a shame that my curly hair, dry throat, and modest shirt were your takeaways from a 30-minute wide-ranging, thought-provoking, somewhat funny, and rather engaging interview with Josh Andrus.
I should inform you that it is a personal policy that I will not be accepting criticism about my appearance from somebody who does not attach at least three candid full-body photos to their email wherein they meticulously break down my on-camera presence.
If I were a leftist woman, I would be decrying to the misogyny of this all, but I’m not so I don’t take it personally.
Thanks for taking the time to write in on this beautiful Mother’s Day. I hope the women in your life rise to your high standards. I can tell you’re a man of exacting tastes.
Sincerely,
Sheila Gunn Reid
Editor-in-Chief, Rebel News Network
