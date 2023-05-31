Join Avi Yemini on a truth-seeking exploration of the Middle East

Join the Rebel News 'Abraham Accords' Fact-Finding Mission to Israel and Dubai! LEARN MORE!

In my role as a Rebel News reporter here in Melbourne, I've been granted countless opportunities to make a difference, but this upcoming initiative might just be my personal favourite.

Being able to bring the raw, unadulterated truth about Israel - my culture, my heritage, my home - to you, is a privilege I am proud of.

From my early days in the army to my current position in journalism, it has become increasingly clear to me that the narrative about Israel presented by mainstream media, as well as the radical wings of both political spectrums, is far from the truth.

That's why I want you to join me in a journey to experience it for yourself, unedited and unscripted.

This venture isn't merely about me taking a camera to show you the Holy Land through a lens. It's about us going there together, witnessing the ground realities, meeting the locals, visiting holy sites, and hearing from the real 'movers and shakers' of this region.

From experts in the security field to everyday citizens, we'll encounter a diverse array of people who will provide insights into the Israeli society you won't see anywhere else.

This fact-finding mission is designed for us to experience the complexities, realities, and vibrant life of Israel together, not just for me and my camera, but for each one of you.

And what better way to conduct this tour than with a group of like-minded individuals? I’ll be joined by my esteemed Rebel News colleagues Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey.

It's a significant commitment, I won't lie - ten days in overseas territory, exploring the intricate narratives that form the tapestry of Israel. But trust me when I say, the experience will be worth every moment.

I want to provide an opportunity to see places typically hidden from the usual tourist track, to engage with the locals, and to get to the bottom of the events shaping Israel today. As we navigate this journey together, I assure you that you won't regret making this commitment.

If you're tired of conflicting reports and want to form your own informed opinion about Israel, this is your chance. Visit RebelVacations.com and make the commitment to join me. I won't attempt to influence your beliefs. On the contrary, I’m eager to hear your thoughts and opinions on what you see and experience.

Check out all the details on RebelVacations.com and sign up now. I can guarantee you an experience unlike any other, one that'll let you view Israel and Dubai through a fresh perspective.

We're in this together, and I can't wait for you to join me.