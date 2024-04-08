JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of persistent inflation and higher interest rates due to govt. spending

In his annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned that excessive government spending in the United States may continue to fuel both high inflation and interest rates. Dimon, the chief executive of America's largest bank, offered his assessment of the U.S. economy, the likelihood of a soft landing, and the outlook for artificial intelligence.

"It is important to note that the economy is being fueled by large amounts of government deficit spending and past stimulus," Dimon wrote. He also pointed out the growing need for increased spending as the country transitions to a greener economy, restructures global supply chains, boosts military expenditure, and battles rising health care costs. "This may lead to stickier inflation and higher rates than markets expect," he added.

Dimon's comments come as Federal Reserve policymakers deliberate on when to start cutting interest rates amid concerns that progress on inflation has stalled, Fox Business reported. While inflation has decreased significantly from its peak of 9.1%, progress has largely flatlined since the summer.

Investors have gradually adjusted their expectations as central bank officials indicate they are in no hurry to cut rates and that incoming economic data will guide their decision. The rapid rise in rates has not deterred consumers from spending or businesses from hiring, fueling hopes on Wall Street that the U.S. economy can avoid a recession. However, the S&P 500, the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market, is hovering at an all-time high.

Dimon, however, expressed a more skeptical view about the odds of a purported economic soft landing. "These markets seem to be pricing in at a 70% to 80% chance of a soft landing – modest growth along with declining inflation and interest rates," he wrote. "I believe the odds are a lot lower than that."

Despite the economy's resilience, Dimon expressed concern that the government is helping to keep it afloat with large amounts of spending. He noted that the current deficits are even larger and occurring during boom times, not as a result of a recession, and have been supported by unprecedented quantitative easing.

Dimon also addressed the potential impact of AI on transforming the economy and the world. "We are completely convinced the consequences will be extraordinary and possibly as transformational as some of the major technological inventions of the past several hundred years: Think the printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing and the Internet, among others," he wrote.