Trudeau spent $678k on taxpayer-funded vacations over the past year: report

Over the past year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has flaunted his disregard for the Canadian taxpayer by going on several all-inclusive vacations — costing over $678,000.

From December 26 to last January 4, Trudeau expensed at least $162,000 for a week-long vacation in Jamaica, according to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Luc Berthold.

As first reported by Rebel News in March, the costs for flights, security and accommodations for staff and the RCMP details assigned to the Trudeau family totalled over $200,000.

Expenditures include nearly $33,000 at the Department of National Defence, covering accommodations, meals, and local travel while excluding the cost of using government Bombardier Challenger jet.

The Privy Council Office (PCO) spent over $13,000, including $3,200 to fly a staffer to Jamaica. The RCMP also spent approximately $115,000.

Global News verified the trip's costs almost one month after Rebel News.

From April 6 to 10, the prime minister stayed in Bozeman and Big Sky, Montana, costing taxpayers nearly a quarter of a million dollars, as first reported by the CBC.

The $228,839 price tag exceeded the federal figure tabled in Parliament two weeks ago.

In response to an order paper question by Conservative MP Luc Berthold, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Privy Council spent $23,846 on the trip.

Other expenses included $204,993 for accommodations, meals, travel and overtime pay for Trudeau’s protection detail.

Caught in another scandal, Trudeau tries to defend a $9000/night vacation by accusing Poilievre of struggling "with the concept of friendship" and running to @ElonMusk to attack "local news," Trudeau's codeword for the $1B govt-funded CBC. pic.twitter.com/6uFbaWAfNx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 18, 2023

The prime minister also went to Torino, B.C., from August 10 to 18 with his family, costing taxpayers $287,285.

While the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the Trudeaus would pay for their own stay, the RCMP security costs are at least $287,285, as “additional payments may still be processed.”

That doesn’t include potential costs from the Privy Council Office or the Royal Canadian Air force, as the family flew to B.C. on a government Bombardier Challenger jet.

According to access-to-information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), that brings the total cost for the three vacations Trudeau has taken this year to more than $678,000.

“Ordinary Canadians get to go on a big vacation every few years, but this is the third vacation Trudeau took this year and each one cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.

“If Trudeau skipped just one of these vacations and instead stayed at his taxpayer-funded cottage at Harrington Lake, then he’d save taxpayers what most people make over a couple of years,” he added.

“Most Canadians will be baffled by how expensive Trudeau’s vacations are for taxpayers and rightly demand the government figure out a way to bring these costs down.”

“Trudeau’s vacations over the past year cost taxpayers the same amount as a nice family home in the suburbs,” said Terrazzano.