Trudeau's Jamaica junket sent $161,000 up in smoke

The Trudeau family took a week-long post-Christmas vacation to the island nation amid a Jamaican declaration of a national gang-violence emergency.

Jamaica reimposes 'state of emergency,' tourism industry threatened by high crime rate

The numbers on the costs for the Trudeau flights, security and accommodations for staff and the RCMP details assigned to the family were revealed in an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Luc Berthold.

Expenditures include $33,000 at the Department of National Defence, which controls the use of the Prime Minister's Challenger fleet.

However, the $33,000 was allocated for hotels, meals and local travel, not the cost of using the Challenger.

The Privy Council Office (PCO) spent over $13,000, including $3,200, to fly someone down to Jamaica.

The RCMP spent $115,000.

A national state of emergency in Jamaica was first declared in November 2022.

Jamaica issues state of emergency in response to surging crime that includes tourist haven Montego Bay

It was lifted before rising gang violence caused the government to reinstate the measures after high crime threatened the tourism industry.