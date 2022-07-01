Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Justin Trudeau addresses Canada Day crowd

'Canada Day is Canadians' Day' remarked the prime minister to the crowd of thousands at La Breton Flats Park just hours after peaceful protesters were taken away at the war memorial by police.

“Canada has never been perfect and it is not perfect now.”



This is the first major celebration in Ottawa since the invocation of the Emergencies Act, the anti-terrorism law used to euthanize February's peaceful convoy protest against lockdown restrictions.



The Hill itself has been turned into a high security zone.



Thursday evening, peaceful demonstrators who had converged on the war memorial were arrested by police though the reasons why remain unclear.



Demonstrators had been gathering at the war memorial show support for James Topp, a Canadian veteran who had walked from British Columbia to Ottawa.

Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in Ottawa to cover Canada Day events. To support their coverage and to see their reports, please visit www.OttawaReports.com.

