Justin Trudeau addresses Canada Day crowd

“Canada Day is Canadians' Day” remarked the prime minister to the crowd of thousands at La Breton Flats Park just hours after peaceful protesters were taken away at the war memorial by police.





Justin Trudeau gives a speech and says that Canadian citizens are important and that everyone helped build the country.



MORE TO COME.@RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/MaeTeazcDt — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 1, 2022

Justin Trudeau continues to utter words praising the country. @RebelNewsOnline



Everything at https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/Xty1w0HhrU — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 1, 2022

Ottawa police have blocked Portage Bridge to personal motor vehicles heading to Parliament from Gatineau.https://t.co/8TCbF5VnhQ pic.twitter.com/Zdu4Uh6nnD — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 1, 2022

Not a lot of people on the Hill itself. You can see the airport style security to get inside.https://t.co/8TCbF5VnhQ pic.twitter.com/USZ510ZbWR — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 1, 2022

Rebel News was at the scene where 3 men were violently pinned down by groups of police.



Still unsure of what exactly initiated the interaction.

Keep up to date on our coverage: https://t.co/ZL3n92b5l8 pic.twitter.com/RwzhBUMAsr — Mauricio (@_m2pacheco) July 1, 2022

“Canada has never been perfect and it is not perfect now.”This is the first major celebration in Ottawa since the invocation of the Emergencies Act, the anti-terrorism law used to euthanize February's peaceful convoy protest against lockdown restrictions.The Hill itself has been turned into a high security zone.Thursday evening, peaceful demonstrators who had converged on the war memorial were arrested by police though the reasons why remain unclear.Demonstrators had been gathering at the war memorial show support for James Topp, a Canadian veteran who had walked from British Columbia to Ottawa.

